Greek salad in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Greek Salad
Erie restaurants that serve greek salad
Lettuce Head
2167 W 12th St, Erie
No reviews yet
Lettuce go Greek salad
$10.49
Romaine, Spinach, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Chick Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Chicken, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Lettuce Head
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$13.00
More about Calamaris Downtown
