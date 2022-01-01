Jalapeno poppers in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)
More about Federal Hill Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Federal Hill Smokehouse
2609 Peach St, Erie
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$5.00
Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese and spices.
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)