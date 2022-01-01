Jalapeno poppers in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Erie restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Jalapeno Poppers image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Federal Hill Smokehouse

2609 Peach St, Erie

Avg 4.9 (1240 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese and spices.
More about Federal Hill Smokehouse
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
A mixture of jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried. (8)
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno Poppers$8.59
A combination of cheddar cheese and diced jalapeno peppers (10), served with marinara sauce or ranch dip.
More about Panos Restaurant

