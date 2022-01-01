Lasagna in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve lasagna
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Lasagna
|$10.95
Our homemade lasagna served with a side salad (or other side) and a slice of Italian bread
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Lasagna
|$13.99
Erie’s finest, with five layers of ricotta, ground beef, pepperoni and cheese.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Lasagna
|$13.99