Lasagna in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve lasagna

Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$10.95
Our homemade lasagna served with a side salad (or other side) and a slice of Italian bread
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$13.99
Erie’s finest, with five layers of ricotta, ground beef, pepperoni and cheese.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$13.99
Erie’s finest, with five layers of ricotta, ground beef, pepperoni and cheese.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$13.99
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Lasagna$9.95
Baked Lasagna$12.95
More about Panos Restaurant

