Patty melts in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.49
A burger on rye bread, grilled
onions and swiss cheese
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$9.25
More about Panos Restaurant

