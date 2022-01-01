Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve pesto pizza

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp & Asparagus Pesto Pizza$13.99
fresh dough topped with pesto sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, roasted asparagus & cajun shrimp; finished with shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks - Grandview

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Pesto Pizza$10.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
More about Sticks & Bricks - Grandview

