Pierogies in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve pierogies

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

Pierogi Burger$12.99
Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.
Entree Pierogi$13.99
10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.
App Pierogi$9.99
Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.
Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

Pierogies & Onions$9.95
A full plate served with a dinner salad and vegetable.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
Pierogis$13.99
10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.
Pierogi Burger$12.99
Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.
Fried Pierogi$9.99
Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.
