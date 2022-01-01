Pierogies in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve pierogies
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Pierogi Burger
|$12.99
Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.
|Entree Pierogi
|$13.99
10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.
|App Pierogi
|$9.99
Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.
More about Panos Restaurant
Panos Restaurant
1504 W 38th St, Erie
|Pierogies & Onions
|$9.95
A full plate served with a dinner salad and vegetable.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Pierogis
|$13.99
10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.
|Pierogi Burger
|$12.99
Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.
|Fried Pierogi
|$9.99
Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.