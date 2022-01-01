Pies in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve pies
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Pie (slice)
|$3.29
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Shepherd's Pie
|$22.00
Ground lamb and beef, red wine, tomatoes,
caramelized onions, peas, carrots topped
with whipped Yukon gold potatoes,
parmesan crisps, chives
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
|18 In Buffalo Wing pie
|$19.50
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.
|18 In Jalapeño Popper Pie
|$19.80
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
|10 In Jalapeño Popper Pie
|$10.00
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.