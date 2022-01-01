Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve pies

Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pie (slice)$3.29
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
91a7154b-bcb0-4dd9-9b07-f2f92337eba1 image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Ground lamb and beef, red wine, tomatoes,
caramelized onions, peas, carrots topped
with whipped Yukon gold potatoes,
parmesan crisps, chives
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$12.50
More about Firestone's
Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
18 In Buffalo Wing pie$19.50
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.
18 In Jalapeño Popper Pie$19.80
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
10 In Jalapeño Popper Pie$10.00
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
More about Sticks & Bricks
Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie$4.00
More about Panos Restaurant

