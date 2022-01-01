Pizza steak in Erie
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Pizza Small
|$10.49
Seasoned steak grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and red roasted peppers, topped with our four-cheese blend.
|Philly Steak Large Pizza
|$15.99
Seasoned steak grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and red roasted peppers, topped with our four-cheese blend.
|Philly Steak Pizza Mini
|$4.50
Seasoned grilled steak with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and red roasted peppers, topped with our four-cheese blend.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Large Pizza
|$15.99
Seasoned steak grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and red roasted peppers, topped with our four-cheese blend.
|Small Philly Steak Pizza
|$10.49
Seasoned steak grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and red roasted peppers, topped with our four-cheese blend.