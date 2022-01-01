Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$14.00
Crispy pork belly with citrus, Jameson glaze, housemade potato chips
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Pork Belly Bowl$13.99
bed of seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots & sautéed onions topped with smoked pork belly bites & a fried egg; garnished with crisp radish, sprouts & a hoisin sauce drizzle
More about U Pick 6 Public House
1e4f2e4b-e146-49a5-a1df-525d7d55aaa6 image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
More about Firestone's
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Pork Belly Bowl$13.99
bed of seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots & sautéed onions topped with smoked pork belly bites & a fried egg; garnished with crisp radish, sprouts & a hoisin sauce drizzle
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
Pork Belly Popcorn$9.00
More about Underdog BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Mac And Cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

Boneless Wings

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Omelettes

Green Beans

Fried Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston