Pork belly in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
Crispy pork belly with citrus, Jameson glaze, housemade potato chips
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Korean Pork Belly Bowl
|$13.99
bed of seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots & sautéed onions topped with smoked pork belly bites & a fried egg; garnished with crisp radish, sprouts & a hoisin sauce drizzle
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Korean Pork Belly Bowl
|$13.99
bed of seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots & sautéed onions topped with smoked pork belly bites & a fried egg; garnished with crisp radish, sprouts & a hoisin sauce drizzle