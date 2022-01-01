Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Potstickers in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Potstickers
Erie restaurants that serve potstickers
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Potstickers
$8.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
2767 W 12TH ST, ERIE
Avg 4.6
(886 reviews)
Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers
$9.00
6, served with sweet thai chili sauce
More about SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
