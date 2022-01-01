Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve ravioli

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$12.99
Large homemade ravioli filled with your choice of meat or cheese.
Ravioli Espanol$6.99
8 Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and jalapeño peppers, then deep fried.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Espanol$6.99
8 Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and jalapeño peppers, then deep fried.
Ravioli$12.99
Large homemade ravioli filled with your choice of meat or cheese.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Ravioli$10.95
Large ravioli in marinara sauce served with dinner salad.
More about Panos Restaurant

