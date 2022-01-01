Ravioli in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Ravioli
|$12.99
Large homemade ravioli filled with your choice of meat or cheese.
|Ravioli Espanol
|$6.99
8 Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and jalapeño peppers, then deep fried.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Ravioli Espanol
|$6.99
8 Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and jalapeño peppers, then deep fried.
|Ravioli
|$12.99
Large homemade ravioli filled with your choice of meat or cheese.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Ravioli Espanol
|$6.99
8 Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and jalapeño peppers, then deep fried.
|Ravioli
|$12.99
Large homemade ravioli filled with your choice of meat or cheese.