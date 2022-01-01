Salmon in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Citrus Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
Pineapple Rice and Spring Salsa
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Smoked Salmon Flat
|$13.99
oven-toasted, herbed olive oil flatbread topped with chilled smoked salmon, creamy brie cheese, artichokes, diced red onion, capers & scallions
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$13.99
romaine lettuce topped with chilled smoked salmon, croutons & shredded fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Faroe Island Salmon, English Pea and Roasted Red Pepper Risotto, Cippolini Onions, Asparagus, Red Beet Reduction
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|BBQ Salmon
|$19.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Apparition Amber house made BBQ glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.