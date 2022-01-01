Salmon in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Glazed Salmon$26.00
Pineapple Rice and Spring Salsa
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Flat$13.99
oven-toasted, herbed olive oil flatbread topped with chilled smoked salmon, creamy brie cheese, artichokes, diced red onion, capers & scallions
Salmon Caesar Salad$13.99
romaine lettuce topped with chilled smoked salmon, croutons & shredded fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Faroe Island Salmon, English Pea and Roasted Red Pepper Risotto, Cippolini Onions, Asparagus, Red Beet Reduction
More about The Cork 1794
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Salmon$19.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Apparition Amber house made BBQ glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

2767 W 12TH ST, ERIE

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon*$7.00
Salmon Roe (ikura)*$7.00
More about SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

