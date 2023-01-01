Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp burritos in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Shrimp Burritos
Erie restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Amigo Taqueria & Botanas - 5630 Peach St Unit A7
5624 Peach St Unit A7, Erie
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$11.00
More about Amigo Taqueria & Botanas - 5630 Peach St Unit A7
Luckys Mexican Food
1719 Parade Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$9.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food
Browse other tasty dishes in Erie
Milkshakes
Rice Bowls
Al Pastor Tacos
Muffins
French Fries
Carbonara
Cinnamon Rolls
Veggie Quesadillas
More near Erie to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bemus Point
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Fredonia
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Frewsburg
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(750 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston