Steak calzones in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve steak calzones
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Philly Steak Calzone Large
|$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers
|Philly Steak Calzone Small
|$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Calzone Large
|$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers
|Philly Steak Calzone Small
|$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Calzone Large
|$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers
|Philly Steak Calzone Small
|$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers