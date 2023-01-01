Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Consumer pic

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Flat$6.99
our in-house rolled flatbread with cheesecake filling, sweet ripe strawberries, and a chocolate hazelnut drizzle
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Champagne Cheesecake$7.99
vanilla cheesecake marbled with strawberry baked atop a chocolate cookie graham base, then topped with champagne strawberry mousse
Strawberry Cheesecake Flat$8.99
our in-house rolled flatbread with creamy cheesecake filling, sweet ripe strawberries, & a chocolate hazelnut spread
More about U Pick 6 Tap House

