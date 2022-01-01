Tacos in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve tacos
Lavery Brewing Company
128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie
|wabi sabi tofu taco
|$11.00
napa cabbage, smokey tofu crumbles, orange-soy "panda-e sauce", wasabi cashew, cilantro
VEGAN
contains soy (tofu, panda-e sauce), tree nuts (wasabi cashews)
|Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco
|$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
|la cochinita taco
|$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Spicy Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Luckys Mexican Food
1719 Parade Street, Erie
|(1) Taco Tuesday
|$1.25
|(1) Tacos
|$2.50
Loco Taco
1002 liberty st, Erie
|American Taco
|$2.50
|Mexican Tacos
|$9.00
Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions
|Mexican Taco 1
|$3.10