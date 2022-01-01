Tacos in Erie

Lavery Brewing Company

128 W 12th St,Ste 101, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
wabi sabi tofu taco$11.00
napa cabbage, smokey tofu crumbles, orange-soy "panda-e sauce", wasabi cashew, cilantro
VEGAN
contains soy (tofu, panda-e sauce), tree nuts (wasabi cashews)
Taco Tuesday- Brisket Taco$13.00
It's Tuesday, do you have your taco plans ready? Ridiculously tender beef brisket with fermented red cabbage, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, and cilantro pair ridiculously well with a Wittich IPA🍺
la cochinita taco$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Luckys Mexican Food

1719 Parade Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(1) Taco Tuesday$1.25
(1) Tacos$2.50
Loco Taco

1002 liberty st, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
American Taco$2.50
Mexican Tacos$9.00
Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions
Mexican Taco 1$3.10
El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$6.00
Street Tacos- 3$10.00
Taco Tues/Thurs$4.00
