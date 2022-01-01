Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadillas$9.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$12.50
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

