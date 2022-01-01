Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Waffles
Erie restaurants that serve waffles
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
More about Sticks & Bricks
Panos Restaurant
1504 W 38th St, Erie
No reviews yet
Waffle (3)
$6.59
with butter & syrup.
Waffle Combo
$10.95
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, butter & syrup.
Waffle (1)
$2.25
More about Panos Restaurant
