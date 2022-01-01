Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve white pizza

U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

White Truffle Pizza$13.49
our signature white sauce baked with fresh arugula, prosciutto, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with white truffle oil
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

White Mini Pizza$4.50
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms and cheese, seasoned just right.
White Large Pizza$15.99
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms and cheese, seasoned just right.
White Small Pizza$10.49
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms and cheese, seasoned just right.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

