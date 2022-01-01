White pizza in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve white pizza
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|White Truffle Pizza
|$13.49
our signature white sauce baked with fresh arugula, prosciutto, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with white truffle oil
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|White Mini Pizza
|$4.50
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms and cheese, seasoned just right.
|White Large Pizza
|$15.99
|White Small Pizza
|$10.49
