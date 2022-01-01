Go
Town Tavern

.

1205 Breesport Rd, Erin, NY 14838

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Pound$5.56
Dozen Wings$15.00
Chicken Tenders Full Pound$9.03
Beer Battered Fries$3.50
Tavern Burger$9.75
Tavern Burger Togo$7.25
Side Salad$3.25
Fries$3.01
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.50
The House Salad topped with grilled chicken.
Boneless Wings$11.00
Location

1205 Breesport Rd, Erin, NY 14838

Erin NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
