Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
American fare in a scratch kitchen, 24 craft beers on tap, wines, craft cocktails, desserts and a kids menu.
1536 Kings Highway N. #2
Popular Items
Location
1536 Kings Highway N. #2
Cherry Hill NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
