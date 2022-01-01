Go
Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen

American fare in a scratch kitchen, 24 craft beers on tap, wines, craft cocktails, desserts and a kids menu.

1536 Kings Highway N. #2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$8.00
House crafted cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta
Candied Cherrywood Bacon Slate$15.00
Spicy Bacon Brittle, Bacon Jam, Deviled Eggs, Selection of Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, Spiced Pork Belly, w/Grilled Naan
Sante Fe Grilled Chicken$14.00
Cumin, cilantro, marinated grilled chicken breasts topped w/grilled onions, w/fries
Fig & Prosciutto$14.00
Fig spread, white Vermont cheddar, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula & balsamic fig glaze.
Erlton Tacos GF$10.00
Marinated taco seasoned chicken, monterey & cheddar cheese blend, pico, avocado cream on flour tortillas, served w/kale slaw. GF (corn tortillas by request)
Short Rib$16.00
Beer Braised Short Rib, Horseradish Aioli, Cheddar Cheese,
Crispy Onions, on a toasted baguette, French Fries
Black & Blue Sliders$13.00
Blackened Angus Burgers, caramelized onions, mushrooms,
bacon, bleu cheese, cooper sharp, & bleu cheese aioli
Bison Burger$17.00
98% fat free burger, pan seared, topped w/smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado smoked onion aioli, w/fries
Chicken Fingers GF$8.00
Choice of breaded or grilled, French Fries, honey mustard or BBQ
Flight of Fries$13.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fry, Beer Battered Sidewinder, Truffle Parmesan Fries
Flight of Sauces: Beer Fondue, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard & Maple Honey Butter
Location

1536 Kings Highway N. #2

Cherry Hill NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
