Erma Deli and Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

635 breakwater road

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.50
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, YOGURT AND DRINK
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
beer-battered, fried & served with marinara sauce.
CHEESESTEAK$9.50
FRIES!
2 LITERS
16" REGULAR$12.75
18" REGULAR$13.75
Chicken Tenders$8.50
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
20oz
Location

erma NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

