Go
Toast

Ernest

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1890 Bryant Street • $$$$

Avg 5 (1124 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1890 Bryant Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flour + Water - San Francisco

No reviews yet

flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

SAN HO WON

No reviews yet

Korean food and charcoal BBQ

The Morris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Pacific Brewing

No reviews yet

Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston