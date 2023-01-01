Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-McKinney - 1521 North Custer Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1521 North Custer Road, McKinney TX 75071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas Best Mini Donuts & more ! - 10613 Troutt Dr
No Reviews
4261 East University Drive Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurant
Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar - McKinney
No Reviews
301 N. Custer Rd #100 MC KINNEY, TX 75071
View restaurant
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
No Reviews
2111 E University Dr #10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurant
KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA
No Reviews
12030 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant