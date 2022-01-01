ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE
Come in and enjoy!
2305 Nez Perce Drive
Popular Items
Location
2305 Nez Perce Drive
Lewiston ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco Time - Lewiston
Come on in and enjoy!
Zany Graze
Available for carry out & Delivery
2004 19th Ave
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 746-8131
Hot Shot Espresso
After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)
Hot Shot Espresso
Come inside and pick up! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)