Go
Toast

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE

Come in and enjoy!

2305 Nez Perce Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy zucchini Spears$12.00
Hand breaded Zucchini fried to a golden brown, served with Sriracha Ranch & Cucumber Wasabi.
Top Sirloin Steak$22.00
8 oz. The Sirloin is a tender, delicious and excellent cut. It is a very flavorful, and nicely marbled cut from between the short loin and rump roast.
Rusell Bar Prime Rib Dip$14.00
Pit smoked Prime Rib topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese with Au Jus on a Hoagie bun.
Homemade Prime Rib & Potato Soup Bowl/with Bread$10.00
Thick and Creamy Potato herb soup with chunks of Prime Rib and Kale in a rich cream base.
Choice Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan. Add a protein.
Loaded Baker$6.00
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Steak Bites$14.00
8 oz. Sirloin Steak Tips lightly breaded and deep fried, or wood grilled.
Alaskan Sockeye Salmon$27.00
Wild Caught Sockeye grilled over the fire, brushed with our butter/wine sauce, served with a side of fresh Mango Peach Salsa.
Prime Rib
Prime Rib cut is from the back of the upper rib section of the beef. Clearly our Signature Dish at Ernie's, hand rubbed with fresh Garlic and Spices. Slow smoke roasted to a perfect rare, then grilled to your liking. Prepared fresh daily. "When It's Gone, It's Gone"
See full menu

Location

2305 Nez Perce Drive

Lewiston ID

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Time - Lewiston

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Zany Graze

No reviews yet

Available for carry out & Delivery
2004 19th Ave
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 746-8131

Hot Shot Espresso

No reviews yet

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Hot Shot Espresso

No reviews yet

Come inside and pick up! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston