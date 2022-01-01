Go
Esan Thai

Serving up a wide variety of Thai comfort food in the Portland area since 1999!

NOODLES

3003 SE Division Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)

Popular Items

A2. Fresh Salad Rolls$6.00
Handmade rice paper rolls with shredded greens, julienned carrots, thin vermicelli noodles and sliced tofu. Made fresh daily & served with peanut sauce.
Contains 2 per order.
62. Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our house sauce with broccoli and chinese broccoli.
A1. Fried Egg Rolls$5.00
Deep-fried rolls of shredded veggies. Contains 4 per order.
42. Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with bell pepper, carrot, potato, onion and choice of protein.
61. Pad Kee Mao$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our house sauce with red & green bell peppers, basil, broccoli, beansprouts and your choice of protein. Contains egg.
A6. Chicken Satay$9.00
Street-inspired marinated chicken skewers, grilled and served with peanut sauce.
AB. Crab Puffs$8.00
House-made crab and cream cheese dumpling mixture inside a wonton wrap and deep-fried to perfection.
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
60. Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried in our savory house sauce with green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of protein. Contains egg.
70. Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Thai fried rice with fresh pineapple, carrots, cashew nuts, onion, garden peas and your choice of protein. Contains egg.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3003 SE Division Street

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
