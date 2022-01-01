Go
Toast

Esca Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

22 Washington St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Short Rib Ravioli$19.00
house red sauce + roasted mushrooms
Side Parmesan Truffle oil fries$5.00
Hanger Steak$27.00
Frites + chimichurri (GF)
Braised Pork Cheek Tacos$11.00
Two Tacos*
braised pork cheek + roasted corn esquites + pickled red onion + onions + fresno chiles +chihuahua cheese + avocado salsa verde
Grilled Herb Chicken$14.00
grilled herb chicken + romesco + bacon + spinach + smoked cheddar + esca bread
Chicken Marsala$19.00
house made cheese agnolotti + braised chicken thigh + roasted mushrooms + marsala sauce
Chopped$13.00
spinach + arugula + pancetta + grilled chicken + cherries + toasted pecans + roasted butternut squash + roasted brussel sprouts + thyme vinaigrette (GF)
Seafood Risotto$27.00
scallops + shrimp + broccolini + romano + seafood stock
Esca Burger$15.00
pretzel bun + house blended burger + smoked cheddar + esca pepper jam + house made pork belly
Seared Herb Crusted Salmon$25.00
seared salmon + vegetable risotto + avocado salsa verde (GF)
See full menu

Location

22 Washington St.

Valparaiso IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rolling Stonebaker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick Street Burrito

No reviews yet

Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!

Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

• When taste matters. Since 1969 •

Blockhead Beerworks

No reviews yet

Asian fusion bliss!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston