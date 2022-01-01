Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Escondido
/
Escondido
/
Bread Pudding
Escondido restaurants that serve bread pudding
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bellamy's Restaurant
417 W Grand Ave, Escondido
Avg 4.5
(2118 reviews)
Chocolate Bread Pudding
$11.00
Caramel Glaze
More about Bellamy's Restaurant
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.95
More about MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
