Burritos in
Escondido
/
Escondido
/
Burritos
Escondido restaurants that serve burritos
Sierra Madre Cantina
329 W Felicita Ave, Escondido
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$15.00
More about Sierra Madre Cantina
FourTunas Fish & Bar
601 N broadway suit D, escondido
No reviews yet
Fish Burrito
$14.75
fried fish,onion,cream sauce,red cabbage
Bean and Chesse burrito
$8.00
Salmon burrito
$14.75
More about FourTunas Fish & Bar
