Chips and salsa in Escondido

Escondido restaurants
Escondido restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

MIKE'S BBQ

1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$8.63
served with housemade salsa
More about MIKE'S BBQ
FourTunas Fish & Bar image

 

FourTunas Fish & Bar

601 N broadway suit D, escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa TOGO$5.00
More about FourTunas Fish & Bar

Map

