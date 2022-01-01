Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Escondido

Go
Escondido restaurants
Toast

Escondido restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill

1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
More about MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
Item pic

 

FourTunas Fish & Bar

601 N broadway suit D, escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla With Fries$10.00
Quesadilla$6.00
More about FourTunas Fish & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Escondido

Pudding

Salmon

Bread Pudding

Pies

Map

More near Escondido to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston