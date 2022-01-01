Go
Esin Restaurant & Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

750 Camino Ramon • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$34.00
Grilled King Salmon, Umbrian Lentils, Mirepoix, Spinach, Roasted Cauliflower, Whole Grain Mustard Cream Sauce, Aleppo Pepper Salsa Verde
Apple Crisp$11.00
Buttery Crust, Apple Crisp, Brandy Anglaise, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Oatmeal-Brown Sugar Streusel Topping
Pork Chop$29.50
Sweet Potato Purée, Broccolini, Whole Grain Mustard-Mushroom Sauce
Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger$16.00
Challah bun, & Kennebec fries, (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles)
Condiments on Request
Caesar Salad$11.50
Herbed Croutons, & Grana Padano
Slow Cooked Pot Roast$24.00
Garlic mashed potatoes & Baby root vegetables(gf)
Lemon Meringue Tart$11.00
Hand made fresh ginger cookie crust, lemon curd, fluffy meringue, served with raspberry sauce
Organic Lettuces$11.50
Mixed Greens, Cara Cara and Blood orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Walnuts, Ricotta Salata, Muscatel Viniagrette
Risotto$21.00
Forest Mushrooms, Spinach, Truffle Oil, Grana Padano (v)(gf)
Today's Soup$9.50
Green Lentil, Croutons, Parmesan, Parsley
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

750 Camino Ramon

Danville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
