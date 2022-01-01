Go
Esme is a lively American Bistro focused on being the very best at delivering delicious and local and food, service and drink.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

999 Manhattan Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon$26.00
Quinoa, Cucumber, Garlic Yogurt & Harrissa
Side of Fries$10.00
Burger$21.00
White Cheddar, Pickles, L.T.O. & Burger Sauce
Veggie Burger$13.00
House-made patty, avocado, lettuce & pickled scallions
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Red curry mayo & pickled onions
Gem Salad$15.00
Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts
Veggie Burger$16.00
House-Made Patty, Avocado, Lettuce & Pickled Scallions
Roasted Chicken$24.00
Crispy Polenta, White Cheddar & Chicken Jus
Burger$17.00
White cheddar, pickles, L.T.O & burger sauce
Garden Salad$15.00
Spinach, mixed greens, radishes, fennel & feta
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

999 Manhattan Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday3:01 pm - 5:59 pm
Tuesday3:01 pm - 5:59 pm
Wednesday3:01 pm - 5:59 pm
Thursday3:01 pm - 5:59 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 5:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

