Esoteric Brewing Company

Our vision is to craft a beer with such integrity that it has a profound social impact. That's why we brew with pure ingredients, sourced locally, and grown organically, in order to craft a beer with such integrity that it has a profound social impact.

We're here to elevate your palate and create a sumptuous experience that will change your relationship with beer. Craft beer should be as elegant as fine wine. That's why our master brewer spent years honing his craft, paying homage to traditional Belgian, English, German, & American styles made with old world character.



918 E McMillan St