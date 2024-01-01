Go
A map showing the location of Social District Bistro - View gallery

Social District Bistro -

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

250 Red Cliffs Drive

St. George, UT 84790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am

Location

250 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George UT 84790

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Nutz - St George
orange starNo Reviews
250 Red Cliffs Drive St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Roy's Pizza & Pasta - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3 Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
250 Red Cliffs Drive Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Red Fort Cuisine of India - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
148 S 1470 E Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
The Sugar Cookie - St George
orange starNo Reviews
1240 E 100 S Suite #105 St George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
El Patron Mexican Food - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
835 East Saint George Blvd. St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. George

Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
orange star4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
250 Red Cliffs Drive Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
orange star4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Gaia's Garden Cafe
orange star4.9 • 228
695 S 100 W St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345 - St. George, UT
orange star4.8 • 54
15 S River Rd St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near St. George

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Social District Bistro -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston