Go
Toast

Espana’s Southwest Bar & Grill

Located in the historical Canal Farm Inn, serving California fresh local foods and beverages. Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1460 E Pacheco Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada California
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or jack cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Salsa
Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or jack cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Nachos Platter Togo$26.50
Tortilla Chips & Chile Salsa$4.00
Made fresh daily, crisp stone ground white corn tortillas chips, golden fried and served with our house made Chile salsa. 6 oz. corn chips and 4 oz. salsa. Larger quantities under the bulk section.
Nachos Grande Togo$13.00
Espanas Tacos
Asada Fries$10.00
Golden French fries smothered with Jack and nacho cheese | Carne Asada steak | cheese
Guaymas Combo$18.00
Two choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno
Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Sirloin Burger$12.00
Fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with
red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, served with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Business Services
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1460 E Pacheco Blvd

Los Banos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NETX Nutrition New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grove Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Togo's Atwater

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston