Espiritu

Serving the best selection of authentic Mexican food and mezcal in New Orleans.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

520 Capdeville St • $$

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Chile Verde$4.00
Pork marinated with chili verde. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.
Classico Guacamole$9.00
Tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, option for chapulines. Served with tortilla chips.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimp topped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi
April 14th mezcal tasting pre-purchase$23.00
April 14th mezcal tasting pre purchase. "Mezcal: what's in a name?" Purchasing this ticket will reserve your seat on Thursday night.
Sweet Potato Taco$3.00
Roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, soy chorizo, and topped with pico. Served on a flour tortilla. Vegan if ordered without cotija cheese. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Grilled flank steak with guacamole, chimichurri, onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.
Chicken Adobo Taco$4.00
Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Elote Street Corn$4.50
Corn, mayonnaise, chamois, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served in a bowl. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Capdeville St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
