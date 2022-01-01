Go
Espita & Ghostburger

A modern Oaxacan restaurant and mezcal bar

1250 9th St NW,

Popular Items

Crinkle Cuts$5.00
Spiced salt, ketchup, garlic mayo
Cheesesteak$16.00
8oz of shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, whiz, Sarcone’s roll
Crispy Chick$10.00
buttermilk brined chicken, dill pickles, chipotle mayo, fresno hot sauce, potato Bun
Ghostburger$9.00
american cheese, red onion, dill pickles, spooky sauce
Chocolate Chip Brown Butter Cookie$3.75
Milk chocolate, brown butter, sea salt
Hamburguesa$10.00
american cheese, red onion, dill pickles, spooky sauce
(Contains Tree Nuts)
Taco - Carnitas$5.00
confit pork, onion, salsas verde & picante, cilantro
Taco - Coliflor$5.00
Cauliflower Barbacoa, sesame crema, eggplant salsa (V)
(Contains Tree Nuts)
Taco - Pollo$5.00
adobo chicken, mole coloradito
(Mole Contains Tree Nuts)
The Frenchie$10.00
Cremini mushrooms, carmelized onions, garlic mayo, fourme d'ambert bleu cheese
Location

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
