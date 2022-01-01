Go
Toast

Espresso Bay

Founded in 2003 to provide "Daily Moments of Luxury"
Quickly became the largest fastest growing coffee shop in Northern Michigan. Exceptional quality and variety of specialty drinks made from our exclusive Elite Coffees (TM) and Golden Espresso (TM) which are roasted right in the store.

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

202 East Front Street • $

Avg 4.1 (624 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate
Americano
Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.
Coffee Royale
Latte
NITRO Cold Brew$6.13
Cappuccino
Tea
Bay Chiller
Smoothies
Mocha
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

202 East Front Street

Traverse City MI

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rare Bird Brewpub

No reviews yet

A place for options for all. Not only do we brew our own award winning beer but have taps from all around the world. We also have wine, cider and liquor including our popular house made cocktails on tap. Feeling hungry? Our menu offers an eclectic mix of pub favorites with a worldly twist

Dish Cafe

No reviews yet

fresh food, friendly people, fun drinks!
lunch, dinner, happy hour

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taproot Cider House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston