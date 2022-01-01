Esquire Lounge
Burgers, pizzas & pineapple margaritas!
PIZZA • GRILL
106 N Walnut St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 N Walnut St
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Collective Pour
Come in and enjoy!
Seven Saints
A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.
STIX Arcade Bar & Bottle Shop
80s & 90s Themed Barcade and Bottleshop