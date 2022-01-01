Go
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

194 Shirley Ave C1

Revere, MA 02151

Menu

Most Popular

Braised Beef Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Esquite
$7.00

Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili\npowder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on\nthe bowl/cup.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Al Pastor Taco
$3.75

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Braised Beef Taco
$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Taco Plate
$13.50

Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!

Grilled Chicken Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Carnitas Taco
$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Single Fish Taco
$4.50

Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.

Burritos

Fried Shrimp Burrito
$12.50

Fried Shrimp Burrito, comes with lettuce, red\ncabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and sour\ncream.

Tortas

Pollo con Mole Torta
$9.75

Mole sauce with shredded chicken, refried beans,\nqueso Oaxaca and sweet onion.

Torta de Jamon
$9.75

Ham, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.\n\n¡Tenía que ser el Chavo del Ocho! >:(

Cochinita Torta
$9.75

Yucatan style pulled pork seasoned with achiote,\nrefried beans, house chipotle aioli, pickled red\nonions, avocado and queso Oaxaca.

Carnitas Torta
$9.75

Michoacan style pork with lettuce, tomato, pickled\nred onions, refried beans, house chipotle aioli and\nqueso Oaxaca.

Chicken Tinga Torta
$9.75

Shredded chicken in a sauce made from chipotle\nand sliced onions, refried beans and queso Oaxaca.

Torta de Carne en Chile Colorado
$9.75

Braised beef with chile colorado sauce, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.

Torta Cubana
$10.50

Carnitas, chorizo, ham, refried beans, avocado,\npickled red onions, chipotle, mayonnaise and\nqueso Oaxaca.

Torta Al Pastor
$10.50

Includes lettuce, avocado, pickled red onions,\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca and\ntomato.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Taco
$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Torta
$9.75

Grilled chicken, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.

Quesadillas

Carne en Chile Colorado Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Tinga Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Cochinita Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Roasted Vegetables Quesadilla
$9.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Carnitas Quesadilla
$8.75

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Quesadilla De Queso (only cheese)
$7.50

Made with large flour tortillas and\nserved with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Taco
$3.75

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Tacos

Single Birria Taco (Fridays and Weekend only)
$4.50

Birria beef, cilantro, onion and cheese!

Braised Beef Taco
$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Taco Plate
$13.50

Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!

Carnitas Taco
$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Cochinita Pibil Taco
$3.50

Cochinita pulled pork taco is served with pickled\nred onions instead of cilantro and onion

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas
$16.50

Made with green tomatillo sauce, sweet onions and\nmelted cheese on the top.

Enchiladas de Mole
$16.50

Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions,\ncotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.

Tostadas

Braised Beef Tostada
$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.

Cochinita Tostada
$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.

Chicken Tinga Tostada
$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.

Ceviche

Ceviche / Fish Cocktail
$15.50

Classic fish (cod) ceviche, marinated in cocktail\nsauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo,\njalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the\nside.

Nachos

Pub Style Nachos
$12.00

Tortilla chips with black beans, cheese, pico de\ngallo, sour cream, lettuce, and pickled Jalapeños.\nAdd grilled chicken or braised beef for $5.

Cake

Pastel de Tres Leches (cake)
$5.00

Fish Tacos

Single Fish Taco
$4.50

Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.

Fish Taco Plate
$13.50

Includes two fish tacos and a side of rice and beans.

Flan

Flan
$5.00

More

Glass Bottle Soda
$3.50

Options very, depends on supply. You may ask us at anytime or let us know if you have no preference. They are: Jarritos, Fanta, Sidral, Sangria.

Water Bottle
$2.00
Soda Can
$1.50

Let us know if you want regular coke, zero/diet or a can of ginger ale.

Cochinita Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Roasted Vegetables Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Al Pastor Burrito/Bowl
$10.75
Carnitas Burrito/Bowl
$10.75

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.

Half Fish, Half Shrimp Cocktail
$15.50

Half fish (cod) and half shrimp cocktail, marinated\nin cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de\ngallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on\nthe side.

Shrimp cocktail
$15.50

Classic Mexican shrimp cocktail, marinated in\ncocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo,\njalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the\nside.

Birria Combo (Fridays and Weekends only)
$14.00

Birria stew with two large and cheesy birria tacos and lime on the side. Tacos include cilantro and onion.

The Vegan Elote
$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with lime, salt and chili\npowder.

Elote Loco
$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with mayo, salsa negra,\nketchup, mustard and queso cotija.

Elote Mexicano
$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, chili\npowder and queso cotija.

Buttered American Corn
$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with butter and salt.

Horchata
$4.50

Our sweet house made horchata! It is milk based and CONTAINS NUTS! Large 24oz

Agua de Jamaica
$4.50

Our house made Agua de Jamaica! (Hibiscus Iced Tea) Large 24oz

Caldo Tlalpeño
$8.50

A classic soup from Mexico City. Made with\nshredded chicken and beef, chipotle, vegetables,\navocado, tortilla strips, queso Oaxaca and cream.

Casa Esquite Salad
$8.50

Our house salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes,\nonions, sesame seeds, nopales, queso fresco, and oregano\nvinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad
$8.50

An all time classic from Tijuana. Made with\nRomaine lettuce, olive oil, Caesar dressing,\ncroutons and Parmesan cheese.

House Chipotle Aioli
$0.75
Guac and Chips (Large bowl)
$10.50
Beans
$2.50
Pico de Gallo
$2.00
Pickled Jalapeno
$0.75
Side of Salsa
$0.50
Bag of Tortilla Chips
$2.50

Totopos!

Side of Sour Cream
$0.50
Rice and Beans
$5.00
Rice
$2.50
Guacamole
$4.00
Gringa Al Pastor
$10.50

A Mexico City cult classic. A chunky quesadilla style\ndish with al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion\nand cheese. Side of salsa and cream on the side.

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere MA 02151

