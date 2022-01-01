Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1
Revere, MA 02151
Menu
Most Popular
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de\ngallo, cream and cheese.
Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili\npowder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on\nthe bowl/cup.
Served with cilantro, onion and with two\ncorn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!
Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.
Burritos
Fried Shrimp Burrito, comes with lettuce, red\ncabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and sour\ncream.
Tortas
Mole sauce with shredded chicken, refried beans,\nqueso Oaxaca and sweet onion.
Ham, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.\n\n¡Tenía que ser el Chavo del Ocho! >:(
Yucatan style pulled pork seasoned with achiote,\nrefried beans, house chipotle aioli, pickled red\nonions, avocado and queso Oaxaca.
Michoacan style pork with lettuce, tomato, pickled\nred onions, refried beans, house chipotle aioli and\nqueso Oaxaca.
Shredded chicken in a sauce made from chipotle\nand sliced onions, refried beans and queso Oaxaca.
Braised beef with chile colorado sauce, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.
Carnitas, chorizo, ham, refried beans, avocado,\npickled red onions, chipotle, mayonnaise and\nqueso Oaxaca.
Includes lettuce, avocado, pickled red onions,\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca and\ntomato.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, refried\nbeans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca,\navocado and pickled red onions.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Tacos
Tacos
Birria beef, cilantro, onion and cheese!
Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!
Cochinita pulled pork taco is served with pickled\nred onions instead of cilantro and onion
Enchiladas
Made with green tomatillo sauce, sweet onions and\nmelted cheese on the top.
Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions,\ncotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.
Tostadas
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce,\ntomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and\ncream.
Ceviche
Classic fish (cod) ceviche, marinated in cocktail\nsauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo,\njalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the\nside.
Nachos
Tortilla chips with black beans, cheese, pico de\ngallo, sour cream, lettuce, and pickled Jalapeños.\nAdd grilled chicken or braised beef for $5.
Cake
Fish Tacos
Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.
Includes two fish tacos and a side of rice and beans.
Flan
More
Options very, depends on supply. You may ask us at anytime or let us know if you have no preference. They are: Jarritos, Fanta, Sidral, Sangria.
Let us know if you want regular coke, zero/diet or a can of ginger ale.
Half fish (cod) and half shrimp cocktail, marinated\nin cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de\ngallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on\nthe side.
Classic Mexican shrimp cocktail, marinated in\ncocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo,\njalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the\nside.
Birria stew with two large and cheesy birria tacos and lime on the side. Tacos include cilantro and onion.
Steamed corn on the cob with lime, salt and chili\npowder.
Steamed corn on the cob with mayo, salsa negra,\nketchup, mustard and queso cotija.
Steamed corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, chili\npowder and queso cotija.
Steamed corn on the cob with butter and salt.
Our sweet house made horchata! It is milk based and CONTAINS NUTS! Large 24oz
Our house made Agua de Jamaica! (Hibiscus Iced Tea) Large 24oz
A classic soup from Mexico City. Made with\nshredded chicken and beef, chipotle, vegetables,\navocado, tortilla strips, queso Oaxaca and cream.
Our house salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes,\nonions, sesame seeds, nopales, queso fresco, and oregano\nvinaigrette.
An all time classic from Tijuana. Made with\nRomaine lettuce, olive oil, Caesar dressing,\ncroutons and Parmesan cheese.
Totopos!
A Mexico City cult classic. A chunky quesadilla style\ndish with al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion\nand cheese. Side of salsa and cream on the side.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere MA 02151
Gallery
