Go
Toast

ESR Pop-Up

The ESR Pop-up is your Valentine's source for an extravagent feast for you to assemble and heat at home. The first course is five dishes to share and includes ahi crudo with fresno chili, dungeness crab cakes, and baby lettuces with chioggia beets, goat cheese, and pistachio. The main course features a 2lb St. Helens prime rib roast with au jus and horseradish cream accompanied by fingerling potatoes, and leek bread bread pudding with wild mushrooms and gruyere. For dessert you'll enjoy a burnt honey panna cotta with blood orange and streusel. There are also optional a la carte supplements and special cocktails available. The prime rib roast includeds a seasoning kit and cooking instructions. All sides and accompaniments also include reheating and assembly instructions.

5205 Ballard Ave NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ESR "Grace" Prosecco Brut$28.00
2019 {Sparkling} 100% Glera, Veneto, IT
Dinner Package$150.00
This kit includes a 2lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
Reheat kit includes:
-Ahi crudo, fresno chili, finger lime
-Dungeness crab cakes, calabrian chili aioli
-Baby lettuces, chioggia beets, red onion, goat cheese, pistachio
-Fingerling potatoes, cipolini onions, sea salt, lemon
-Leek bread pudding, wild mushrooms, gruyere, cream
-Burnt honey panna cotta, blood orange, streusel
ESR x Avennia "Frank the Tank" Bordeaux Blend$35.00
***Add On*** Perigord Truffles$15.00
***Add On*** Jumbo Old Bay Prawns$18.00
(12) Jumbo Old Bay Prawns
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon
***Add On*** Oysters$36.00
1 dozen fresh Kusshi Oysters
*oyster knife included
mignonette, lemon
Double Martinez$18.00
gin, vermouth rouge, maraschino, orange bitters, lemon zest
Double Manhattan$18.00
rye Italian vermouth, bitters, cherry
See full menu

Location

5205 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawyer

No reviews yet

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

Arashi Ramen - Ballard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Wero

No reviews yet

Wero serves modernized Korean fare with traditional flavors alongside innovated craft cocktails with Asian influences

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston