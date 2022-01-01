Essex Junction restaurants you'll love

Essex Junction restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Essex Junction

Essex Junction's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Must-try Essex Junction restaurants

Martone's Market and Cafe image

 

Martone's Market and Cafe

16 Main Street, Essex Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLT
Do we have to say what’s in it?
Vermonter
Maple Ham, Maple Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, & Honey Mustard (Don’t be afraid to get your Vermonter HOT!)
Italian
Capicolla, Salami, & Mortadella
Global Cafe image

 

Global Cafe

1000 River Junction, Essex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$4.75
Three Brakebush Chicken Tenders served with your choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce. Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and Fountain Drink for $2.49
Chicken Breast Sandwich$3.99
Grilled boneless Breast of Chicken on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and a Fountain Drink for $2.49
Deli Wrap$7.25
Your choice of Wrap, Meat, Cheese, Vegetables, Toppings, & Condiments. Served with House Chips or Pickle Spear.
Upgrade to a Value Meal - Sub Fries and add a Fountain Drink for $2.49
Uncommon Coffee image

 

Uncommon Coffee

-19 Essex Way Unit 4, Essex Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$3.50
16oz iced Sumatra Ache Ketiara brewed Japanese-style
Latte$4.50
A double espresso and milk. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
Brewed coffee
Your choice of coffee. 10oz or 16oz.
Ray's Seafood Market inc image

 

Ray's Seafood Market inc

7 Pinecrest Drive, Essex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish N' Chips Basket
Our Fish & Chips are Fresh Scrod & Fries
and comes with Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw, Roll & Butter
New England Clam
Our own Homemade Daily New England Clam Chowder Ingredients: Clams, Clam Juice, Onion , Potato, Celery, Cream & Spices
Clam (Strip) Basket
Sparkys BBQ & Grill image

 

Sparkys BBQ & Grill

217 SAND HILL RD, ESSEX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Dinner$100.00
Turkey dinner served with salad, cranberry sauce, rolls and a choice of four sides.
Additional Turkey$20.00
An additional container of turkey
Additional Sides - Stuffing$10.00
Cody's Irish Pub and Grille image

 

Cody's Irish Pub and Grille

4 Carmichael St Unit 106, Essex Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Mad Taco - Essex Jct.

21 Essex Way #213, Essex Jct

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bramble

21 Essex Way Ste 101, Essex Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Essex Junction

Fish And Chips

More near Essex Junction to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
