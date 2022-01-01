Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Essex Junction

Essex Junction restaurants
Essex Junction restaurants that serve burritos

The Mad Taco

21 Essex Way #213, Essex Jct

TakeoutFast Pay
Slow Burn Burrito$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one! With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Yam Burrito Bowl$13.00
Roasted yams, with rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Burrito$7.00
Black beans and cheese
More about The Mad Taco
Global Cafe image

 

Global Cafe

1000 River Junction, Essex

Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and two Fillings
More about Global Cafe

