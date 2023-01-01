Tacos in Essex Junction
Essex Junction restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Gato Cantina - Essex - 4 Park St.
El Gato Cantina - Essex - 4 Park St.
4 Park St., Essex Junction
|Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
Flash fried tender braised pork, cilantro, onion and salsa roja
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated steak, cabbage, pico de gallo and salsa roja
|Taco Platter 3
|$20.00
Three tacos, rice and beans. Your choice of sour cream or guac
More about The Mad Taco - Essex Junction, Vermont
The Mad Taco - Essex Junction, Vermont
21 Essex Way #213, Essex Jct
|Taco
|$7.00
|Kimchi Tacos
|$16.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With kimchi and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
|Slow Burn Tacos
|$16.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one. With guacamole, pineapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas.