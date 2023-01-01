Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Essex Junction

Go
Essex Junction restaurants
Toast

Essex Junction restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

El Gato Cantina - Essex - 4 Park St.

4 Park St., Essex Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$6.00
Flash fried tender braised pork, cilantro, onion and salsa roja
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated steak, cabbage, pico de gallo and salsa roja
Taco Platter 3$20.00
Three tacos, rice and beans. Your choice of sour cream or guac
More about El Gato Cantina - Essex - 4 Park St.
Banner pic

 

The Mad Taco - Essex Junction, Vermont

21 Essex Way #213, Essex Jct

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco$7.00
Kimchi Tacos$16.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With kimchi and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Slow Burn Tacos$16.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one. With guacamole, pineapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas.
More about The Mad Taco - Essex Junction, Vermont

Browse other tasty dishes in Essex Junction

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Corn Chowder

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Essex Junction to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston