Waffles in Essex Junction

Essex Junction restaurants
Toast

Essex Junction restaurants that serve waffles

Uncommon Coffee image

 

Uncommon Coffee

-19 Essex Way Unit 4, Essex Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle$6.00
A fluffy waffle, need we say more?
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
More about Uncommon Coffee
Sparkys BBQ & Grill image

 

Sparkys BBQ & Grill

217 SAND HILL RD, ESSEX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
More about Sparkys BBQ & Grill

