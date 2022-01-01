Essex restaurants you'll love

Essex restaurants
Toast
  • Essex

Essex's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Essex restaurants

Great Marsh Brewing Company image

 

Great Marsh Brewing Company

99 Main Street, Essex

Avg 4.2 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
64oz Growler$5.00
Click to see available beers
Tartufo$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, black truffle mascarpone &herbs, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese
NEIPA V7$17.00
Mega dry-hopped IPA bursts of juicy, tropical fruit in a beautiful golden haze.
6.25% ABV
The Grill at Great Marsh image

 

The Grill at Great Marsh

99 Main Street, Essex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Tartare$16.00
SOY & GINGER AHI TUNA / AVOCADO MOUSSE PONZU GEL / TOGARASHI WONTONS
Steak Tip Frites$28.00
HOUSE MARINATED SIRLOIN TIPS
HERBED PARMESAN WEDGE FRIES / TRUFFLE KETCHUP
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Shrimp Po-Boy$18.00
CRISPY SHRIMP / CAJUN REMOULADE /
LETTUCE & TOMATO / VIRGILIO'S SESAME ROLL
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

233 Western Ave, Essex

Avg 3.8 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Rockporter$10.95
Mixed greens, sliced apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Burrito$13.95
Slow-smoked pulled pork, cheddar, guacamole, cole slaw and sour cream
Baked Bavarian Pretzels$10.95
Dusted with Kosher salt and served with house cheese sauce
Great Marsh Brewing - Delivery image

 

Great Marsh Brewing - Delivery

99 Main Street, Essex

No reviews yet
Takeout
