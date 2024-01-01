Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rolls in
Essex
/
Essex
/
Crab Rolls
Essex restaurants that serve crab rolls
Charly's Restaurant
2015 Turkey Point RD, Essex
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Egg Rolls
$20.00
crab cake, old bay, yum yum sauce
More about Charly's Restaurant
Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Egg Rolls
$18.50
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Essex
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chicken Fried Steaks
Crab Cakes
Chef Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Cookies
More near Essex to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(39 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston