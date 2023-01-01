Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Essex
/
Essex
/
Lobsters
Essex restaurants that serve lobsters
Charly's Restaurant
2015 Turkey Point RD, Essex
No reviews yet
LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE
$17.00
Lobster Bisque {Bowl}
$12.00
LOBSTER ROLL
$24.00
More about Charly's Restaurant
Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore
No reviews yet
lobster mac n cheese
$12.00
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Essex
Crab Cakes
Cheeseburgers
Clams
Dumplings
Brulee
Cheese Fries
Chili
Cake
More near Essex to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(719 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston