Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Essex

Go
Essex restaurants
Toast

Essex restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd

113 Back River Neck Rd, Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
½ Meatball Parmigiana Sub$8.00
Made with 2 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese.
6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$14.90
Made with 4 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese.
12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
More about Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd
Main pic

 

Charly's Restaurant

2015 Turkey Point RD, Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$16.00
More about Charly's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Essex

Ravioli

Chicken Parmesan

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Cookies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Essex to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (244 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston