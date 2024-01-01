Meatball subs in Essex
Essex restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd
Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd
113 Back River Neck Rd, Essex
|½ Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$8.00
Made with 2 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese.
6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$14.90
Made with 4 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese.
12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted